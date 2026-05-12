Silver Alert: Monroe police search for missing 73-year-old man

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Police said 73-year-old Cecil Hailey was last seen on Bickett Street Monday afternoon.

He was driving a 2024 blue Ford Edge with the license plate number LMT-6242.

Officials say Hailey has tattoos on his right arm and was wearing a teal shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Monroe police.

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