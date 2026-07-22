Sims Legion Park in Gastonia to host 2 championship tournaments

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia will host two major American Legion Baseball championship tournaments this summer at Sims Legion Park. This marks the first time since 2008 that Sims Legion Park has hosted the North Carolina American Legion State Tournament.

The City of Gastonia has partnered with the Gaston Braves American Legion program to host the North Carolina American Legion State Tournament.

The Gaston Braves American Legion program serves the communities of Belmont, Mount Holly and Stanley. The state tournament will feature North Carolina’s best American Legion teams competing for a championship and an opportunity to advance to regional play.

The North Carolina American Legion State Tournament will determine the state champion and the teams that will advance to regional play.

Tournament Schedule:

July 25–29: North Carolina American Legion State Tournament – Sims Legion Park, Gastonia

August 5–9: American Legion Super Regional Tournament – Fraley Field (Cherryville) and Sims Legion Park (Gastonia)

Following the state tournament, the City of Cherryville will partner with the City of Gastonia to host two regional tournaments in the same county for the first time. Cherryville will host the South Regional Tournament at Fraley Field, featuring state champions from:

Florida

North Carolina

Ohio

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

At the same time, Gastonia will host the Mid-South Regional Tournament at Sims Legion Park, welcoming state champions from:

Alabama

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Tennessee

The winners of each regional tournament will advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, where the nation’s top teams will compete for the national championship.

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