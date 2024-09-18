Sip, shop and stroll at 8th annual University City Wine Fest

CHARLOTTE — University City Partners will host the eighth annual University City Wine Fest on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shoppes at University Place.

This year’s event will showcase more than 100 wines from over 25 wineries and vendors, along with a selection of craft beers, ciders, and cocktails for the first year ever.

Festivalgoers can learn about various blends, and the brewing and winemaking process while enjoying the scenic University City boardwalk.

“For the past eight years, our festival has evolved into a cherished community tradition, toasting to the remarkable growth of the University City’s food and beverage scene,” University City Partners CEO and President Keith Stanley said in a news release.

In addition to tastings, the festival will feature live music, pop-up shops from local makers, and food from various Charlotte-based eateries.

Tickets cost $35 for general admission, $45 for early admission, and $55 for VIP admission.

All attendees must be 21 or older and present a valid ID for entry. Those younger than 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

