Festival in the Park celebrates 60th anniversary this weekend

CHARLOTTE — A longtime Charlotte tradition returns this weekend celebrating 60 years of art, music, and family-friendly entertainment.

Festival in the Park will bring more than 200 visual and performing artists, food, spirits, and entertainment to Freedom Park from Sept. 20-22.

Admission is free.

Festival hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Street parking near the festival is very limited. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft with recommended drop-off points at 2435 Cumberland Ave. or 1600 Princeton Ave. Limited parking will also be available at Atrium Health Myers Park, directly across from the Freedom Park entrance in the 1900 block of East Boulevard. Rates are $15 per vehicle on Friday and $20 on Saturday and Sunday (cash only).

For more information, go to festivalinthepark.org.

