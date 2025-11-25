Six Flags names industry veteran as next CEO

CHARLOTTE — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: FUN) has found its next CEO.

The Charlotte-based amusement-park operator said today it has hired industry veteran John Reilly as president and CEO. Reilly will replace Richard Zimmerman in that role on Dec. 8.

Six Flags announced in August that Zimmerman would step down as CEO and leave the board of directors by the end of this year. The company’s board started working with a global executive search to find Six Flag’s next CEO.

POV VIDEO: Snoopy’s Racing Railway at Carowinds

