Carowinds cutting jobs after company-wide layoffs at Six Flags

CHARLOTTE — An unknown number of full-time Carowinds employees have lost their jobs following cuts by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the company said in a statement.
Six Flags, which owns Carowinds, says it is in the process of slashing 10% of its full-time employees across all parks.
Six Flags says a majority of the workers at Carowinds who lost their jobs were offered part-time or seasonal jobs.
“This decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of our evolving business needs,” the statement read.
Six Flags says it expects to complete the majority of its restructuring before the end of June.
(WATCH BELOW: complete the majority of the restructuring before the end of June)
©2025 Cox Media Group