Skeletal remains found in Lincoln County, deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., deputies received a call from an employee at the Dollar General on Lee Lawing Road.

The employee said a customer had told him he had found a human skull as he was walking through the wooded area.

After the detectives arrived on the scene, they located other skeletal remains of the individual nearby.

Deputies said the remains will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the positive identity and cause of death.

VIDEO: Cornelius police address speculation after human remains found in Madison County

Cornelius police address speculation after human remains found in Madison County

©2023 Cox Media Group