Skyland owner retiring after decades in restaurant industry

CHARLOTTE — Jimmy Kakavitsas, the owner of Skyland Family Restaurant on South Boulevard, is retiring after being in the industry for 55 years.

Skyland has been around for more than 40 years and has served Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to those in need for more than 15 years.

Jimmy Kakavitsas has run the Charlotte staple for 30 years but before that, he washed dishes at 21 South Drive-in on East Independence Boulevard.

The community gathered at the south Charlotte restaurant Wednesday to wish him well in his retirement.

Longtime customer Terri Silecchia has known the well-known restaurant owner her entire life.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve been coming here with my parents,” Silecchia said. “And I liked it so much I kept coming here.”

Jimmy Kakavitsas has given away more than 3,000 turkey dinners and iced tea to those in need during his annual Thanksgiving outreach event.

“I wish everyone good health and a good life,” said Jimmy Kakavitsas in a news release. “God bless you.”

“Very positive energy,” said Vasili Kakavitsas, Jimmy Kakavitsas’ son. “You won’t meet any person with such a positive attitude.”

