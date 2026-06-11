SLED charges fourth suspect in Chester drive-by shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a York County man with murder and attempted murder in a case investigators say remains active and ongoing.

SLED announced that 25‑year‑old Dayvontae Lamont Adams was charged Wednesday with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He was booked into the Chester County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to warrants, the charges stem from a May 3 shooting on Pinckney Street in Chester. Investigators say Adams was involved in a drive‑by shooting that killed 16‑year‑old Avery West.

The warrant states Adams “unlawfully, willfully, and with malice aforethought” fired at West from a 2014 Ford Focus. West was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

SLED said Adams’ involvement was confirmed through surveillance video, witness statements, and a co‑defendant’s account.

Adams is the fourth person charged in the case. SLED previously charged 21‑year‑old John‑David Estes and 24‑year‑old Quentin Craig Jr. with murder and attempted murder earlier in May. 53‑year‑old Kenyetta Adrryll Sims was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The Chester Police Department and Chester County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

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