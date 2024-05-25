Small city gets tourism boost since Alex Murdaugh murder trial

A small city in South Carolina is seeing a tourism boost from an unlikely source.

The city of Walterboro says they’ve seen an economic boost since the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Local hospitality tax revenue in Walterboro went from around $592,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to $648,000 the following year, where the trial was held.

“I’m sure that there are a lot of people who never knew Walterboro existed, who are now familiar with Walterboro because people were really watching the trial day after day,” said Walterboro Mayor William Young.

Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son.

His legal team is in the appeals process.

