Small plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina interstate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least one person was hurt after a small plane made an emergency landing on an interstate in North Carolina Wednesday night.

According to reports from WTVD, the pilot landed the plane on Interstate 840 in Greensboro just before 8 p.m.

Once the plane came to a stop, it was then hit by a car.

According to WTVD, one of the two passengers in the plane was hurt. However, the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft experienced engine failure while it was trying to get to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the cause of that malfunction, according to WTVD.

