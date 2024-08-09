Plane carrying Carolina Panthers players slides off taxiway

CHARLOTTE — A plane carrying Carolina Panthers players and staff slid off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday morning, a league source confirmed.

Delta Airlines released a statement saying “the right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway” just before 3 a.m. Friday. The plane did land normally and none of the 188 passengers were hurt, according to a Delta spokesperson.

Passengers were then bused to the terminal.

The flight came from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The Panthers played a preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

