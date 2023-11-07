CHARLOTTE — A home garage erupted into flames after discarded smoking material caught fire Monday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The southwest Charlotte home, located at the 11400 block of Antebellum Drive, showed fire from the garage when firefighters arrived just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Dozens of firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

No one was injured, and the garage and a vehicle inside suffered damage.

Smoking materials erupt home garage into flames in southwest Charlotte

Investigators say the fire was accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Channel 9 asked how much damage the garage retained.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Firefighters hurt, residents displaced after two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex)

Firefighters hurt, residents displaced after two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group