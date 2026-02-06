Snow and ice disrupt school schedules in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Flakes are falling in the mountains.

With all this winter weather, students in the mountains and the foothills haven’t been able to go to school for weeks.

New video shows that some roads in Caldwell County are still covered in ice and snow.

The district ran out of its allotted remote learning days, so they had no choice but to close Friday.

Those five days are gone, so school was out Friday and for good reason. In the northern part of the county, the snow started falling around 2 p.m., and there are some roads that remain slick from the two other storms.

David Vain and his song Kadyn have spent the last two weeks at their home in Lenoir after sleet and snow from the two other storms shut down school.

On Friday, we could see the icy road out their back door. Both father and son agree it’s important to be back in school.

“I like having him around, but I don’t believe remote learning works well,” said David. “You can have something else in your pocket and get the answers. It’s just the way it is.”

Caldwell County Schools opted to call off school again Friday with some secondary roads still frozen over. Burke County students did return to the classroom, but on a three-hour delay.

“Hard with the weather. Not being able to get out of our driveway, and we have to go to work,” said Kyle Brooks, the father of a student. “Some days were remote learning. Some days were snow days. We still had to get on ClassDojo and check them in.”

At some of the elementary schools, we could still see some snow and ice around the playground. The school district says it has used up its remote learning days for the year.

Brianna Calloway asked her three kids if they want to go back to school.

“No, not at all,” they said.

They’re alright with missing time, but their mother is hoping they get back in the classroom soon. Calloway is also wishing for something else.

“I’m ready for summer or spring at least,” she said.

Caldwell County Schools says they have enough instructional time built into its schedule right now so they won’t have to make up any of the missed time.

That could change if they keep getting more winter weather.

