CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is the latest community to allow sipping and strolling, according to the Independent Tribune.

The city council voted to allow its new social district to go into effect on August 1.

Signs showing the parameters and which businesses are involved will be posted downtown.

Those businesses will also provide to-go cups.

