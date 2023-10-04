Social Security officials to review overpayment policies after Channel 9 investigation

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration is putting together a team to review its overpayment policies and procedures.

This comes after a Channel 9 investigation, in collaboration with KFF Health News, last month into the SSA, in which it overpaid $20 billion to people who are being asked to pay that money back.

The SSA commissioner said she has designated a senior official to lead the team and report directly to her.

The SSA didn’t say how many people were impacted by overpayments.

The administration has said it is required to try and recover the money when it catches an overpayment.

