Soldiers from North Carolina’s Fort Liberty deploying to Middle East

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — With tensions rising in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a North Carolina Army base will be sending troops overseas.

According to a spokesperson for the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Liberty, soldiers with the division would be deploying alongside troops from the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Fort Bliss, and Fort Sill.

ABC News previously reported that the Pentagon is concerned that fighting between Israel and Hamas could spread through the rest of the Middle East. So far, thousands of deaths have been reported.

“We’re concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we’re seeing is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC earlier this week.

The spokesperson didn’t give specific numbers of soldiers that would be deploying from Fort Liberty, which is near Fayetteville. It’s not clear exactly where the soldiers with the 18th Airborne will be going.

“Our units are trained and ready to support global response at any time,” a Fort Liberty spokesperson said in a statement to our partners at ABC 11.

