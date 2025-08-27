Some Statesville residents are concerned over large-scale data center project

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A developer is one step closer to turning farmland into a massive data center.

On Tuesday night, the Statesville Planning Board approved to rezone property near Stamey Farm Road off Hickory Highway.

Compass Data Centers wants to build five warehouse-style buildings, which would be designed to house servers, and other computer technology equipment.

The proposal also includes a future substation and a temporary plant to support construction.

Some residents are concerned with traffic and lithium batteries inside the center while others are worried about losing farmland.

