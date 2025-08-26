Statesville Planning Board to review 350-acre data center project

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Planning Board will hear a proposal from Compass Data Centers Tuesday night to develop a data center on 350 acres of farmland on Stamey Farm Road.

The land, owned by David Stamey, has been under consideration for development after years of planning. The Statesville planners have recommended rezoning the land to accommodate the data center.

Some neighbors have expressed concerns about losing farmland.

The planning board meeting to discuss the proposal is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

