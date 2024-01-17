‘Somebody just stole my car’: Carjacking victim was driving for Instacart

CHARLOTTE — 911 calls reveal the car an 18-year-old stole at gunpoint on Sunday belonged to an Instacart driver.

That 18-year-old, Ramon Miller, died in a crash later after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers on a chase.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Sunday to South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. A woman told them her car, a 2020 Dodge Challenger, had been stolen at gunpoint near the Publix.

911 calls reveal the woman is an Instacart driver. Channel 9 obtained a recording of her 911 call to police.

“Somebody just stole my car,” she says, then, “Oh my God. Oh my God.”

“They literally was in my back seat and they grabbed me from behind. They had a gun and they said ‘give me the keys’ and I gave them my keys,” she said.

“I was just trying to make sure I was going to be alive,” she added.

That woman wasn’t hurt.

Police said they tracked down her stolen car shortly after the crime. That was when Miller took off.

The 18-year-old died in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 77 to Tyvola Road.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte woman claims Instacart driver threatened her over order)

Charlotte woman claims Instacart driver threatened her over order

©2024 Cox Media Group