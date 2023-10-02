Son says dad is ‘fighting for his life over stupid stuff’ after Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man shot in front of his 8-year-old granddaughter is fighting for his life in the hospital. Family members told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that Shane Woody will be paralyzed if he survives.

The two men accused of trying to kill him at his Gastonia home faced a judge Monday.

Woody was in critical but stable condition on Friday, but his son told Lemon that turned over the weekend and got far worse. He said Woody is better now but still not out of the woods.

Brian Branigan cried as he talked about his father. He said Woody is still sedated in his hospital bed and in critical condition.

“I just want him to know that he’s loved, that he has stuff to fight for. That the people out here that care about him, that need him,” Branigan said.

Woody lives near Crowders Mountain. Police said at about 1 a.m. Friday, Christopher Brewer and Jerry Johnson went to Woody’s home. They were reportedly looking for a someone who they say owned them $50.

Woody pretended to call 911 and police said Johnson shot him.

“That’s a person who has no heart, to shoot somebody in front of an 8-year-old kid,” Branigan said.

Woody’s 8-year-old granddaughter had to help put pressure on his wound, something the child may never forget, especially considering the news Branigan said he learned from doctors.

“If he survives, he will be paralyzed from right here (near chest) down. All the way down,” Branigan said.

In court Monday, the prosecutor emphasized this was all over cash.

“I’m talking $50, your honor,” the prosecutor said.

The judge gave a Brewer a $1 million bond. Johnson, who is accused of pulling the trigger, got a $2 million bond.

Branigan worries his father may not survive this -- all because he resisted armed men at his front door.

“Now my dad is fighting for his life over stupid stuff,” he said. “Over stupidity.”

Woody’s family members were back Monday at his beside. They were giving him encouraging words even though he can’t respond.

Branigan said the men charged may eventually get several years in prison, but he feels real justice would be completely restoring his father’s health and helping the 8-year-old girl erase the memory of that night.

