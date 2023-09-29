Gastonia Police investigating two overnight shootings

GASTONIA — Two shootings in Gastonia between Thursday night and Friday morning left two people in the hospital.

Gastonia Police officers responded to an apartment complex just after midnight on Southside Avenue near Lyon Street where they found one person shot.

The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

In another shooting later in the night, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot near Rocky Ridge Way.

This shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

Channel 9 has asked CMPD what led to the shootings and if they have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

