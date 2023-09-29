Neighbor arrested, other suspect on the loose in Gastonia home shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County police continue searching for a suspect in a home invasion and shooting early Friday.

Shane Lamar Woody was shot at his home at 118 Rocky Ridge Way around 1 a.m.

Police arrested one of the suspects, Christopher Joseph Brewer, at the scene. He appears to be the victim’s neighbor, living just a few houses down Rocky Ridge Way.

Gaston County Police says a second suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

They are looking for Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr., age 43. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr, Source: Gaston County Police

Brewer faces the following charges:

Attempted armed murder

Attempted armed robbery

Conspiracy

Johnson faces the same charges as Brewer as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

Woody is in stable condition.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

