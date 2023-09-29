Neighbor arrested, other suspect on the loose in Gastonia home shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County police continue searching for a suspect in a home invasion and shooting early Friday.
Shane Lamar Woody was shot at his home at 118 Rocky Ridge Way around 1 a.m.
Police arrested one of the suspects, Christopher Joseph Brewer, at the scene. He appears to be the victim’s neighbor, living just a few houses down Rocky Ridge Way.
Gaston County Police says a second suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
They are looking for Jerry Jerome Johnson Jr., age 43. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Brewer faces the following charges:
- Attempted armed murder
- Attempted armed robbery
- Conspiracy
Johnson faces the same charges as Brewer as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.
Woody is in stable condition.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
(WATCH: Gastonia Police investigating local jewelry store robbery)
©2023 Cox Media Group