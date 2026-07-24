South Carolina Republicans set August Senate debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Republican Party will host a U.S. Senate debate at the beginning of August.

Republican voters in South Carolina will hear directly from the candidates seeking to replace the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The debate is scheduled to be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Former Gov. Mark Sanford announced he is entering the Senate race to replace the late Lindsey Graham.

Sanford joins an already-crowded Republican field:

Darline Graham, who is her brother’s interim replacement.

Congressmen Ralph Norman and Russell Fry.

Mark Lynch, a former Senate candidate.

Early voting begins for the special Republican primary on August 5.

Election Day is on Aug. 11.

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