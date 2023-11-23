South Charlotte residents without water for 72 hours, not sure when it will be fixed

CHARLOTTE — Residents in south Charlotte say they have been without running water for the last 72 hours and aren’t sure when they will get it back.

Those who live in the Park Place townhomes have had to make some life adjustments without water. Channel 9 talked to residents who are dealing with the issue.

“It’s quite inconvenient for everyone living in this complex,” resident Travis Motley said.

Motley and his wife live in the townhomes. They first hoped the outage would be short.

“We were a little optimistic, but it was still a big inconvenience,” Motley said. “Because we weren’t able to do certain things here at the house like use the restroom, shower, or even cook different types of food.”

Charlotte Water has been working on the pipes, but the problem is bigger than that.

“Charlotte Water did work on the public side of the water meter over the past week and during any planned outages, we provided water to the 50 units,” a statement for the utility read. “Our work on the public side is completed. What we understand is that outages are now the result of leaks on the aging infrastructure in the private pipes serving the community.”

“While our work on the public side is completed we sympathize with the residents and want to connect any avaliable resources while a solution is figured out.”

Attorney Gil Gatch may end up representing multiple residents and says some things aren’t adding up.

“It’s just not adding up something else seems to be happening. If it was a simple as a water main break everybody would be on the same page there would be clear communication there would be transparancy,” Gatch said. “I’m not seeing clear communication.”

Motley says he has learned a big lesson during his time without water.

“Its been a big lesson, we always have it for the most part and when you don’t it’s a big realization how important it is,” Motley said

