South End’s No Man’s Land Festival hosts 80+ women-owned small businesses

CHARLOTTE — More than 80 women-owned small businesses gathered in South End on Saturday to celebrate Women’s History Month during the No Man’s Land festival.

The event took place along Camden Road near Worthington Avenue.

Organizers said the festival is a movement and a statement intended to remind women of their strength and capabilities. Held in celebration of International Women’s Month, the gathering aimed to provide a space for connection without judgment.

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event hosted more than 80 women-owned small businesses.

Attendees participated in hands-on activities and connection opportunities throughout the day, organizers said. The event also featured live music and drew thousands of women to the South End area.

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