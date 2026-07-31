SouthPark Knights prepare for international baseball tournament

CHARLOTTE — The SouthPark Knights 10-and-under baseball team will play for the World Championship next week.

The south Charlotte team qualified for the international tournament after winning the Southeast Regionals in Statesville.

The upcoming championship will include youth teams from as far away as Germany and Colombia.

The Knights earned their spot in the regional tournament after winning the 10-and-under state championship on their home fields in June.

Head Coach Cory Hicks grew up playing on the same fields where the team currently practices.

Hicks said the program maintains a strong sense of family and neighborhood continuity involving multiple generations of players.

“Stewart grew up playing here,” Hicks said. “We got our kid Knox. His dad grew up playing here.”

The players have developed a close bond over the course of the season, with coaches noting that they have transitioned from teammates to a group that acts like brothers.

This chemistry is frequently seen in the dugout, where players gather to support one another during games.

The team has also drawn attention for a professional demeanor during media interviews.

While the players emphasized the fun of winning and celebrating, the coaching staff has focused on helping the team manage the pressure of high-stakes tournaments.

Controlling emotions remains one of the most difficult tasks for the coaching staff when working with 10-year-old players.

Hicks consistently shares a message with the team to keep them focused on the game, regardless of the score. “As long as you have outs, you got a chance,” Hicks said.

The Knights are one of several local youth leagues experiencing a successful season.

The Anson County O-Zone team recently finished as runner-ups in the Diamond Youth World Series held in Mississippi earlier this month.

The Mallard Creek Junior Softball team is currently in Seattle preparing to compete in the Little League Junior Softball World Series.

They are scheduled to play this Sunday afternoon.

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