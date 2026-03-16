Charlotte hosts Big HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands

CHARLOTTE — 10 bands from historically Black colleges and universities brought the music and the party to Bojangles Coliseum.

Organizers hope Battle of the Bands will inspire more kids to attend HBCUs, or lead them to explore music.

Alex Davis, who attended the event, said he’s been in band his entire life.

“Band actually teaches kids life skills. We want kids to get into a band, join a band, learn teamwork, leadership,” Davis said. “All of that you can take for the rest of your life.”

Charlotte’s own Johnson C. Smith University marching band performed during the show.

VIDEO: JCSU prepares for HBCUs nationwide to arrive for Battle of the Bands

JCSU prepares for HBCUs nationwide to arrive for Battle of the Bands

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