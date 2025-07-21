Southwest Charlotte crash leads to robbery, shooting at apartment complex, witnesses say

CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old was shot in the leg on Sunday in an incident that shut down a southwest Charlotte intersection.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shut down the intersection of Arrowood and Nations Ford Roads Sunday evening. Channel 9’s Eli Brand visited the site on Monday, and police tape was still up.

Witnesses told Brand that the incident started two miles away from the intersection.

“I heard what was maybe some tire screeching and it impacted my car,” one man said.

He said the incident started at the Arrowood Crossing Apartment Complex.

While he was there, he heard tires screeching, followed by a crash, and then gunshots.

“I was able to look out of the window fast enough to see maybe part of a fender, and then maybe a tire or a rim before the car sped off,” he said. “After I stepped away from the window, I heard some gunshots, maybe a few seconds later.”

After his car took damage, he said he heard gunshots, and then two cars pulled off and ended up in the intersection.

“Maybe they were trying to get away and ended up just hitting into one of my cars,” he said.

And the police report lists another crime: a robbery. Documents show that a Louis Vuitton Bag and $35,000 cash were stolen.

The witness told Brand that he was worried this would happen again. But he is just glad he and his mother are both okay.

“I’m just thinking, I take care of my mother and I want to make sure that she’s safe,” he said.

