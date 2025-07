CHARLOTTE — On Sunday, MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting near West Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

One patient was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

