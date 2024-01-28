‘Spec-taco-lur service’: Firefighters deliver order after crash involving Grubhub driver

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man had an unorthodox delivery driver today.

Ryan and his wife live in Steele Creek and decided to order Taco Bell for breakfast on Saturday morning on Grubhub.

He says he got a call from his driver, who told him she had been in a crash and wouldn’t be able to deliver their order.

Later, he saw a special delivery man appear on his Ring doorbell camera: a firefighter from Charlotte Fire.

“I’m just delivering your Taco Bell, they had a wreck, so here’s your food from Taco Bell. You don’t have a drink because, like I said, there was a wreck. I do apologize,” the firefighter said.

CFD went above and beyond the normal call of duty to successfully deliver Ryan’s order.

Ryan says he is very grateful for them, and this was a big surprise for both him and his neighbors.

The other good news is Ryan says the original delivery driver is going to be alright.

