Speed cameras in school zones are now legal in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Speeders beware. Municipalities in North Carolina can now place speed cameras in school zones.

The provision is included in a wide-ranging Department of Transportation Omnibus bill by Republican State Sen. Vickie Sawyer of Mecklenburg and Iredell counties. Gov. Josh Stein signed it into law.

The new law allows cities and towns to set up speed cameras in school zones. Drivers caught speeding are subject to a $250 fine but will not get points against their driver’s license. Each ticket issued will need to have a picture of the speeding car, the date, time and recorded speed. It also will need be signed by a law enforcement officer. Drivers will be able to appeal tickets.

Charlotte officials have long desired these cameras. In 2019, Channel 9 reported that the city hoped to have these cameras up in school zones by 2025 and have them all across the city by 2030.

Charlotte used to have red light cameras throughout the city but they were phased out after a dispute over funding. City officials have said they cost too much to operate.

A spokesperson says the city is in the early stages of assessing whether speed cameras will be installed. If a recommendation is made to move forward it will be presented to Charlotte City Council for approval.

Victoria Brown says the speed cameras in school zones are worth it and they may save a child’s life.

“We have so many accidents and we had a recent death,” resident Victoria Brown said. “I think it is a good thing.”

Speed cameras are part of Charlotte’s Vision Zero plan which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities.

“In Charlotte we need them,” resident Charles Young said.

Statement from the city of Charlotte:

“The City of Charlotte is aware of the provisions of Senate Bill 391, which grant municipalities the authority to implement speed cameras in school zones.

“At this time, the city is in the early stages of assessing if such a program could be appropriate locally. No formal decision has been made to install speed cameras, and no specific locations or timelines have been announced.

“The Charlotte Department of Transportation will continue to evaluate the potential benefits, costs, and logistics — including community impact, data privacy, vendor partnerships, and regulatory oversight — before moving forward. If a proposal advances, it will be presented through the City Council process, where public input and transparent discussion would shape our next steps.”

