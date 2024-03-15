Speed a factor in deadly Rowan County crash, troopers say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Speed was a factor in a single-vehicle wreck Friday morning crash that killed a 24-year-old man and injured three others in Rowan County, troopers said.

The car was traveling on Cedar Springs Road at Airport Road near Salisbury at about 10:25 a.m. when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

Ivan Gonzalez Mendez died at the scene.

No further information was released.

