Speed limits lowered on three major Matthews roads as growth fuels safety concerns

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Drivers in Matthews will soon notice slower speed limits on several heavily traveled roads, as town leaders respond to rapid growth and rising safety concerns.

The Matthews Police Department and the North Carolina Department of Transportation have approved speed reductions on McKee Road, Weddington Road, and Pleasant Plains Road.

These three corridors have seen significant increases in traffic in recent years. The changes come as Matthews continues to experience steady population growth.

State data shows the town added 1,300 new residents between 2020 and 2024, while surrounding communities, including Stallings, Indian Trail, and Monroe, added more than 11,000.

Many of those new residents commute through Matthews daily, putting added pressure on already busy secondary roads.

For residents like Mike Aliyev, who lives near the intersection of Weddington Road and Pleasant Plains Road, the changes are already visible.

He said he watched NCDOT crews replace the speed limit sign outside his home with a new 35‑mph marker, down from 45.

Aliyev said the sign went up earlier than expected because the old one was destroyed.

“This sign was actually hit at five in the morning,” Aliyev said. “I heard something and came out, and the sign was flattened.”

He went on to say speeding is a persistent issue, especially during rush hour, and hopes the lower limits will help protect families in the area.

“There are some people who tend to speed and go crazy on this road sometimes. There’s kids playing, there’s a park right down the street,” Aliyev expressed.

The Matthews Police Department told Channel 9 that the decision wasn’t made lightly.

The department also shared traffic data with town engineers and NCDOT before recommending the change.

“We have to look at all that data and the analytical side of it and see how we can get people to slow down,” said Officer Tim Aycock.

Aycock said the town’s growth, along with the surge in morning and evening commuter traffic, has made it necessary to rethink safety on secondary roads.

“There is such an influx of people coming in and out that we have to worry about our secondary roads as well,” Aycock elaborated.

NCDOT has already replaced some of the speed limit signs, and crews will continue updating the remaining signs over the next few weeks.

The Matthew Police Department said its immediate focus is educating drivers about the new limits before shifting to enforcement.

This isn’t the first time residents have raised concerns about speeding.

Just last month, neighbors on Sadie Drive told Channel 9 they were seeing drivers cut through their street to avoid congestion on John Street.

Town leaders are considering speed cushions or raised intersections to slow traffic there as well.

As Matthews continues to grow, town officials said more traffic‑calming measures may be necessary, but for now, they hope lower speed limits will make a noticeable difference for drivers and families along these busy corridors.

VIDEO: Matthews leaders seek public input on solutions for speeding drivers

Matthews leaders seek public input on solutions for speeding drivers

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