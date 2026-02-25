Matthews leaders seek public input on solutions for speeding drivers

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Speeding drivers are taking over streets in downtown Matthews, and town leaders are asking for public input on a potential solution to get drivers to slow down.

The raised crosswalk is one the few measures currently slowing drivers down on Sadie Drive. David Johnson, who lives on the street, says this was good enough once but not anymore.

Since more people started moving to the area, Johnson says the residential street has been used as a cut through to avoid John Street one block over. He says drivers have been going way over the 20 mph speed limit, and he’s asking leaders to do something about it.

“We’ve got young kids, and we’re constantly riding our bikes up and down that street, walking dogs,” he told Channel 9’s Eli Brand. “We’ll see people trying to make it more pedestrian friendly, and unfortunately, there is just an increase of cut through.”

The town did a study which showed, on average, cars go five over on the street, but neighbors say it’s much higher.

Now, town leaders are evaluating some traffic slowing proposals, including speed cushions, connecting crosswalks and raised intersections. They will be hearing public comments on those renderings Wednesday evening between 5:30 and 7:30 at the Matthews Community Center on East McDowell Street.

If you live in the town of Matthews and want a similar project for your neighborhood, you can start the process here.

Johnson said it was a fairly easy process for him.

“I applaud the local leadership here,” he said. “They have been super responsive.”

The town of Matthews says potential projects, like the Sadie Drive one, are part of the Vision Zero initiative for the town. The goal is to ease traffic and make roads safer.

VIDEO: Residents take matters into own hands for safer sidewalks in northeast Charlotte

Residents take matters into own hands for safer sidewalks in northeast Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group