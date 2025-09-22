Spoofed emergency calls targeting Burke County residents

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County officials are warning residents about an increase in scam phone calls that appear to originate from the Burke County 911 Center.

The scam calls utilize a technique known as ‘spoofing,’ which allows scammers to manipulate caller ID information to make it seem as though the call is coming from a legitimate public safety number.

“These scammers are exploiting the trust our community places in 911 services,” said Heather Joyner, the executive director of Burke County Emergency Communications. “Let me be clear: Burke County 911 will never call you asking for money, banking information, or your Social Security number. If you receive a call like that, hang up immediately and report it.”

How to spot a spoofed call:

Unsolicited contact: You weren’t expecting the call, and the caller pressures you to act quickly.

Request for money or info: You’re asked to provide banking info, wire money or give personal identifiers.

Caller ID looks “official:” It shows as Burke County 911, but the caller’s message is threatening or confusing.

Too urgent or emotional: Scammers may claim a loved one is in danger or pretend you’re in legal trouble.

Call back doesn’t match: When you hang up and call the number shown, it doesn’t connect to a real department or person.

Report suspicious calls immediately.

