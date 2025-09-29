Sports With Us clinic brings kids face-to-face with the pros

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 120 students enjoyed the opportunity to train with the pros. On Monday, the Sports with Us clinic was held at Bank of America Stadium.

Kids from Berwick Elementary School in southwest Charlotte were the participants.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Heather O’Reilly shared her lessons on and off the field.

“This is all about exposing kids to different sports. I hope they choose soccer because it has given me so much in my life,” said O’Reilly. “I hope they sort of maybe find something they could be into. or get an idea of how sports can impact their life.”

Former Carolina Panthers Linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. also attended the clinic, along with Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry.

VIDEO: Top Senior Award goes to Mallard Creek graduate with 4.78 GPA

Top Senior Award goes to Mallard Creek graduate with 4.78 GPA

©2025 Cox Media Group