Spring allergens peak with tree pollen as main culprit

CHARLOTTE — Spring allergens have reached maximum levels in Charlotte, with green and yellow pollen coating cars and sidewalks throughout the city. The high concentrations are primarily driven by tree pollen as other seasonal allergens begin to emerge.

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The lack of consistent rainfall is making the allergy season worse.

Without rain to wash away the buildup, dry and windy conditions have allowed pollen to accumulate across the region.

Tree pollen is currently the highest contributor to local allergy levels. While trees are the primary source of the yellow and green dust seen on surfaces, ragweed and grasses are also beginning to emerge as the season progresses.

Weather patterns in North Carolina have played a major role in the accumulation of allergens. Significant and consistent rainfall typically acts like a windshield wiper to wash away pollen buildup.

However, the region has recently experienced dry and windy conditions, which prevent the natural removal of the particles.

VIDEO: Tuesday afternoon’s forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

Tuesday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Joe Puma

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