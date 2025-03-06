Stanly County firefighter dies in crash while responding to call

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighter Christopher Edward Rothmeyer tragically died in a motor vehicle accident while responding to an emergency with the New London Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident occurred on NC Hwy 8 near Baldwin Rd in New London, and despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders, Rothmeyer succumbed to his injuries at Atrium Stanly Hospital.

The New London Volunteer Fire Department, along with Stanly County EMS and Richfield-Misenheimer Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the scene of the accident.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident, and inquiries are directed to them.

Rothmeyer, aged 27, had been serving Stanly County since 2016, contributing to the New London Volunteer Fire Department, Bethany Community Volunteer Fire Department, and Stanly County EMS.

Funeral arrangements for Rothmeyer have not been announced, and his family and the fire department have requested privacy as they cope with this loss.

VIDEO: Conover firefighter dies after battle with cancer, department says

Conover firefighter dies after battle with cancer, department says

©2025 Cox Media Group