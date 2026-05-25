CMPD officers capture armed robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers apprehended Noah James, 24, an armed robbery suspect. He faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon after officers located evidence matching a victim’s description.

The arrest followed an armed robbery call for service, prompting officers to canvass a nearby area, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on social media. During this search, officers saw someone who matched the suspect’s description provided by the victim.

Officers found a gun with an extended magazine and a discarded black surgical mask under a car in the area where James had been walking. These items matched the victim’s description.

CMPD did not say where this happened. Channel 9 is waiting for more information.

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