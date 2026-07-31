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State auditor flags costs of hurricane relief beds and meals exceeding $500k daily

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Cars destroyed in Hurricane Helene in Asheville
Cars destroyed in Hurricane Helene in Asheville
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

A new state audit is raising questions about the cost of North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene response, finding the state spent more than $111 million on base camps operated by a Texas-based disaster response contractor.

ALSO READ: North Carolina to receive $197M for Hurricane Helene recovery, mitigation

State Auditor Dave Boliek said the camps cost taxpayers more than $500,000 per day during the seven months they were in operation.

The audit found a single bed cost about $800 and the average meal was priced at more than $41.

It also concluded that key performance metrics were missing, making it difficult to evaluate whether the state received adequate value for the money spent.

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