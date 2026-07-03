North Carolina to receive $197M for Hurricane Helene recovery, mitigation

WASHINGTON — An additional $197 million was approved for more than 30 recovery and mitigation projects to help North Carolina communities recover from Hurricane Helene and past disasters, FEMA announced.

“This additional $197 million reflects our ongoing partnership with state and local leaders to restore critical infrastructure, support families, and invest in mitigation projects that will help protect North Carolinians from future storms,” said Rob Ashe, FEMA Region 4 Regional Administrator, in a news release. “Our FEMA team in North Carolina continues to fulfill President Trump and Secretary Mullin’s promise to deliver effective federal assistance to the state.”

Notable recovery projects FEMA funded include:

$162.1 million to North Carolina Emergency Management for management costs and debris removal.

$7.2 million to North Carolina Department of Transportation for road and bridge repairs.

$2.7 million to the City of Morganton for boardwalk repairs.

$1.5 million to the City of Asheville to repair roads and bridges.

$871,620 to Town of Spruce Pine for repairs to Beaver Creek lift station and sewer and raw water lines.

$588,947 to the Town of Beech Mountain for management costs.

$366,526 to Christmount Christian Assembly for road and bridge repair.

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