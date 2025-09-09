State investigation launched into $375k grant to Rockingham Speedway

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina SBI said it opened an investigation into the grant money that was allocated to a vendor of Rockingham Speedway from Richmond County Commissioners.

A spokesperson said the case has been assigned to its financial crimes unit.

In August, Channel 9 reported Hamlet City Manager John Terzui called for the attorney general and the ethics commission to investigate the transaction. At the time, former County Attorney Mike Newman, refuted all the claims. Channel 9 had learned the district attorney referred the case to the NCSBI, which has now opened an official investigation.

On Monday, Richmond County Chair Rick Watkins confirmed to Channel 9 that Newman resigned effective September 5, 2025.

“As a partner in Van Camp, Meacham and Newman, PLLC Mr. Newman has expressed a desire to focus more time on his expanding firm and law practice,” said Watkins.

Watkins said he informed county commissioners, Friday, in an email. He said Newman had served the county for three years and quote, “…Mr. Newman offers well wishes to our board and for the future success and growth of Richmond County.”

