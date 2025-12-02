State senator sues over AI voice manipulation in ad

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte state senator is suing an advertising agency and prominent appliance company after she says they manipulated her voice with AI in an ad.

Deandrea Salvador says footage of her 2018 TED Talks was used without her consent and changed to make it look like she was urging Brazilians to upgrade to Whirlpool’s appliances.

The ad won a prestigious award at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

