Statesville man arrested after trail camera was found pointed at child’s bedroom

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 68-year-old man in Statesville on Friday on felony charges for peeping on a minor.

A parent reported finding a trail camera secretly placed and pointed at their child’s bedroom to the sheriff’s office on March 18. The parent had inspected the camera and found photos of their child in the nude. The parent said they suspected another family of placing the camera.

An Iredell detective conducted interviews, examined electronic devices, and reviewed the trail camera’s footage. The detective identified the suspect as James Thomas Riddle, someone known to the family.

Police discovered that Riddle had taken several explicit photos of the child with the trail camera.

Riddle was arrested on charges of Felony Secret Peeping and Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor transported to the Iredell County Detention Center on Wednesday.

