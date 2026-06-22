Woman’s travel nightmare turns into life lesson on emergency preparedness

Sharae Price said she’s into Reiki healing and holistic medicine. Keeping with the theme, she was going to a women’s retreat to do yoga and meditate.

She said she had barely arrived in Mexico when, “I’m vomiting. I have chills. I’m sweating.” She said the pain was very intense.

Price explained she ended up in the ER, that medical staff determined she had a certain kind of hernia, and needed surgery.

“I’m young. I would have never thought that I would have had something like this happen,” she told Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke. She said she had the procedure and is feeling much better.

Price said she wants other travelers to know Google Translate really helped.

She also called her travel insurance a “lifesaver.” (Stoogenke reminds you to always read the fine print when considering travel insurance.)

Plus, Price said to have an emergency plan (especially if you’re traveling alone), know where the closest hospital is, and make sure:

You have your emergency contacts and insurance information handy.

Family members know where you are.

You know how to call the equivalent of 911 where you’re going. That list can be found here.

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