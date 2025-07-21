Statesville man arrested for distributing child pornography

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Leon Allen on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography after receiving a Cyber Tip on June 2.

William Leon Allen (ICSO)

The investigation, led by the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, identified Allen, 40, of Statesville, as the suspect. Detectives executed search warrants on social media platforms, uncovering evidence that Allen had sent and received child pornography.

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that the investigation began with a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detective Lane obtained arrest warrants for Allen, charging him with 10 counts of felony 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. On Friday, a search warrant was executed at Allen’s residence, where detectives seized electronic devices potentially used to store child sexual abuse material.Allen was taken into custody and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was issued a $100,000 secured bond by Magistrate Nethken. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

The arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to combat child exploitation and protect vulnerable individuals. Further developments in the case are anticipated as the investigation continues.