Statesville Police searching for missing 16-year-old

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Oscar Jared Lee Taylor Jr. was reported missing on Monday. Now, police are asking for the public’s help.

Taylor is described as a 6-foot-3, 170-pound, Black male. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials asked that anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts call 704-878-3406.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

