CHARLOTTE — Leaders at the Truist Championship say they hope a new statue honoring a golf legend will be a place of inspiration.

Dr. Charlie Sifford Sr. was the first Black member on the PGA Tour. He died at the age of 92 in February 2015.

The Truist Championship honored the Charlotte-native Tuesday with a commemorative statue in Elizabeth Park.

It is in partnership with the Charlotte Trail of History.

Statue in Charlotte honors 1st Black PGA Tour member

Charles Sifford Sr.’s family members, including his son, were at the ceremony.

“If you work hard and have a dream, you can succeed,” said Charles Sifford Jr. “He wanted to make it easier for young kids coming up behind him. Someone to actually teach them how to play the game, the proper way, rather than the way he had to learn. Hit it, run, hit, and just keep on going without any proper training.”

Statue in Charlotte honors 1st Black PGA Tour member

The spotlight is the first in a year-long series called Truist Championship Tuesdays.

The championship will honor an organization or person who has made a significant impact in Charlotte on the first Tuesday of each month.

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