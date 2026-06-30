What is heat index? Why it will feel even hotter across the Carolinas this weekend

CHARLOTTE — We know it’s going to be hot this weekend, but the actual air temperature is only part of it, meteorologist Joe Puma said on Tuesday. Humidity plays a crucial role in the body’s ability to cool down.

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The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity results in what we call the heat index. The heat index is how hot it feels outside when humidity is factored in.

“Like I mentioned, the humidity plays a crucial role in the body’s ability to regulate temperature,” Puma said.

When you get hot in the sun, your body produces sweat on the skin’s surface. The sweat is then evaporated off the skin, which is a cooling process.

However, when the air is more humid, sweat stays on the skin longer, so the body can heat up more quickly. This means it must work harder to cool down than in low-humidity conditions.

The best thing you can do is stay hydrated and drink more water than you think you need, especially when spending long periods outside in the heat this weekend. If you find yourself becoming dizzy, that’s your sign it’s time to head indoors.

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